Citi Trends Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.26, revenue of $192.32M beats by $5.7M
Nov. 29, 2022 6:48 AM ETCiti Trends, Inc. (CTRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Citi Trends press release (NASDAQ:CTRN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $192.32M (-15.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.7M.
- Comparable sales decreased 18.3% vs. 19.7% increase in Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2019; 3 year stack of 1.4%.
- CEO comment: “As we look to the final quarter of the year, our stores are ready for the holiday season and are excited to help our customers Gift Big and Spend Less. With a successful Black Friday weekend in our rearview mirror, we look forward to many big selling days ahead as we close out this dynamic year. We are knee deep in planning for an exciting 2023 anchored by reimagined processes, revved up leadership and meaningful technology and infrastructure solutions positioning us to achieve our long-term vision for growth.”
- Reiterates 2H2022 Outlook: Expects low single digit increase in second half total sales compared to first half total sales; gross margin to remain in the high 30s to low 40s range for the second half; significantly less SG&A expense deleverage in the second half vs. the same period in the prior year as a result of swift expense reduction actions net of incremental lease expense from the sale-leaseback transactions; operating income to be approximately in line with the second half of 2019; year-end cash balance of approximately $85M to $100M.
Comments