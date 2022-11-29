AstraZeneca to acquire cancer focused biotech Neogene
Nov. 29, 2022 7:04 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced on Tuesday an agreement to acquire Neogene Therapeutics, a biotech focused on developing T-cell receptor cancer therapies, for up to $320M.
- Headquartered in the US and EU, Neogene is a clinical-stage company focused on TCR therapies targeting neoantigens in solid cancers.
- Per the terms, Astra (AZN) is expected to acquire all outstanding equity of Neogene on a cash and debt-free basis after an initial payment of $200M in addition to milestone-based fees worth up to $120M.
- The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023 and will not impact Astra’s (AZN) financial guidance for 2022.
- After the acquisition, Neogene will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of Astra (AZN) with operations in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and California in the US.
- The pharma giant’s last major buyout deal was an agreement to acquire the U.S.-based genetic medicine company LogicBio through a subsidiary of its rare disease unit Alexion.
