AstraZeneca to acquire cancer focused biotech Neogene

Nov. 29, 2022 7:04 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced on Tuesday an agreement to acquire Neogene Therapeutics, a biotech focused on developing T-cell receptor cancer therapies, for up to $320M.
  • Headquartered in the US and EU, Neogene is a clinical-stage company focused on TCR therapies targeting neoantigens in solid cancers.
  • Per the terms, Astra (AZN) is expected to acquire all outstanding equity of Neogene on a cash and debt-free basis after an initial payment of $200M in addition to milestone-based fees worth up to $120M.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023 and will not impact Astra’s (AZN) financial guidance for 2022.
  • After the acquisition, Neogene will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of Astra (AZN) with operations in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and California in the US.
  • The pharma giant’s last major buyout deal was an agreement to acquire the U.S.-based genetic medicine company LogicBio through a subsidiary of its rare disease unit Alexion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.