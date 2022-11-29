Kroger, Albertsons executives to defend merger in Senate hearing

The top executives at both Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) will head to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to defend their proposed merger.

According to a statement released by Senators Mike Lee and Amy Klobuchar, both Kroger (KR) CEO Rodney McMullen and Albertsons Companies (ACI) Vivek Sankaran will appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights on Tuesday. The hearing, entitled “Examining the Competitive Impact of the Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Transaction,” is set to begin at 3PM ET.

The hearing has been anticipated since mid-October, only days after the initial deal was announced.

