Investors eye Consumer Confidence Index to gauge current economic conditions

The latest indicator about the strength of the U.S. economy arrives this morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Consumer Confidence Index provides insight into consumers assessments of the labor market, as well as business activity, financial conditions and people's willingness to spend. More importantly, it provides opinions on both the current state of affairs (Present Situation Index) and future estimates (Expectations Index), which are needed to make any type of investment decision.

Bigger picture: Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, so it's important to gauge how individuals might behave in the near future. Banks, manufacturers and retailers are also keen to see changes to the the index, which can inform them on whether to take on additional financing, rethink overhead, or advance/delay business investment. Among those that also keep an eye on the figures are government officials and Fed leaders, who factor in whether additional fiscal or monetary action is needed to balance the economy.

Slight month-on-month fluctuations are normal, but index changes of more than 5% - or a continuous trend in one direction - can indicate a likely path of where the economy is headed. The indicator has been steadily decreasing since notching a score above 115 last December, barring two readings in August and September that prompted hopes of an uptrend. Today's number is forecast to come in at a reduced 100.0, from October's 102.5, though any figure above 90 generally reflects a healthy economy.

How is it calculated? The Consumer Confidence Index is the result of a survey of 5,000 U.S. households that is prepared by The Conference Board, a non-profit known for its private sources of business intelligence. Survey participants across the America, and each of the country's nine census regions, are asked to answer questions with responses like "positive," "negative" or "neutral." Once the data has been collected, a portion known as the "relative value" is calculated for each question (which is compared to the sum of the responses and historical data to produce a final "index value" figure).