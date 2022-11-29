Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) said Tuesday it agreed to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) for C$13.5B (US$10.1B) in cash, adding C$134B in assets and bolstering its commercial bank and international product capabilities.

HSBC (HSBC) shares jumped 4.8% in Tuesday premarket trading in the U.S.

The purchase price represents a 9.4x multiple of of HSBC Canada's estimated 2024 adjusted earnings of C$1.4B assuming fully realized expense synergies. On that basis, the acquisition is expected to be ~6% EPS accretive relative to 2024 consensus estimates for RBC (RY). It's expected to have an internal rate of return of 14$ and a marginal return on tangible common equity of 27%. RBC expects its CET1 ratio to exceed 11.5% upon close.

The bank expects to achieve ~C$740M, or 55%, in fully realized annual pretax expense synergies based on HSBC Canada's estimated 2024 non-interest expense base, and incur total acquisition and integration costs of ~$1B.

RBC (RY) will also buy all of the existing preferred shares and subordinated debt of HSBC Canada held directly or indirectly by HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) at par value for a total of ~C$2.1B in addition to the C$13.5B base cash consideration for HSBC Canada.

HSBC (HSBC) expects to record a pretax gain of ~US$5.7B, and the deal will improve the parent's CET1 ratio by ~130 basis points over existing capital plans. The company will consider the appropriate additional surplus capital created by the transaction to return to shareholders through a one-off dividend and/or share buybacks.

The deal is expected to close by late 2023.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

In late October, the bidders for HSBC Canada had narrowed to four banks, The Globe and Mail had reported.