Hibbett slides after apparel pricing pressure contributes to earnings miss

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) fell in early trading on Tuesday after missing estimates with its Q3 earnings report.

Comparable sales increased 9.9% year-over-year during the quarter and were up 51.7% compared to the same period in 2019. Brick and mortar comparable sales were up 7.9%, while e-commerce sales increased 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The retailer said the results reflected a strong back-to-school season, which fell more in Q3 this year than Q2 as consumers waited closer to the start of school to make purchases.

Hibbett also noted that it experienced strong demand for popular lines of footwear, reflecting continued consumer loyalty to key brands. Meanwhile, apparel sales for the quarter were pressured by a more competitive pricing environment.

Hibbett (HIBB) said margins were affected by continued high freight and fuel costs and wage inflation. Gross margin was 34.3% of net sales vs. 36.3% a year ago. The approximate 200 basis point decline was driven by lower average product margin of approximately 245 basis points partially offset by expense leverage in our logistics operations of approximately 45 basis points.

Net income for the quarter was $25.6M vs. $25.2M a year ago.

Shares of HIBB shed 5.49% premarket to $63.89 vs. the 52-week trading range of $39.58 to $83.74.