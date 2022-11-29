Darden Restaurants loses bull rating at Baird due to macro headwinds

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) trickled lower in early trading on Tuesday after Baird turned cautious on the restaurant stock.

The firm lowered its rating on Darden (DRI) to Neutral from Outperform on what it sees as a more balanced risk-reward profile following the stock’s recent outperformance in relation to the market.

Analyst David Tarantino: "We still have a very positive view of the company’s internal operating fundamentals, and believe DRI is on track to deliver good results in FQ2-FQ3, but when factoring in the year-to-date outperformance for the shares and the lingering risks related to the macro outlook, we simply believe the risk/reward on DRI has become more balanced at current valuation metrics."

Tarantino warned that conditions favoring the casual dining sector are beginning to shift and signal a potential slowdown in 2023.

"While we would consider Darden relatively well positioned to navigate a slower economy, we highlight risk that tougher macro conditions could cause revenue trends to lag current model assumptions for FQ4/F2024, potentially creating some risk to earnings estimates," he noted.

Baird assigned a price target to DRI of $150.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) fell 0.41% premarket to $146.82.

Darden Restaurants still has one of the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings in the restaurant sector.