Lithia & Driveway adds $200M in annualized revenue with Meador CDJR acquisition
Nov. 29, 2022 7:20 AM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE:LAD) has acquired Meador Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram (CDJR), the second largest CDJR store in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
- Meador CDJR is located in Fort Worth and serves the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is projected to generate more than $200M in annualized revenue, bringing LAD's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2022 to over $3.3B.
- This acquisition continues the expansion of LAD's nation-wide network as part of the company's 2025 Plan to reach $50B in revenue and $55 to $60 in EPS.
- The automotive dealership group generated $7.3B in revenue and $11.08 in adjusted EPS in Q3/2022.
Comments