Modine Coatings partners with Target Sales
Nov. 29, 2022 7:21 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is partnering with Target Sales.
- The leading HVAC protective coatings provider signs a manufacturer rep agreement expanding availability of the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services.
- Per the terms, Target Sales, a RectorSeal manufacturing representative, will market Insitu Spray Applied Coating Services and the complete line of GulfCoat Contractor Series products from Florida to the Caribbean.
- The move brings a dedicated focus to Modine Coating products and services for HVACR contractors to help maximize solutions in their respective markets.
Comments