Modine Coatings partners with Target Sales

Nov. 29, 2022 7:21 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is partnering with Target Sales.
  • The leading HVAC protective coatings provider signs a manufacturer rep agreement expanding availability of the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services.
  • Per the terms, Target Sales, a RectorSeal manufacturing representative, will market Insitu Spray Applied Coating Services and the complete line of GulfCoat Contractor Series products from Florida to the Caribbean.
  • The move brings a dedicated focus to Modine Coating products and services for HVACR contractors to help maximize solutions in their respective markets.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.