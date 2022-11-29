Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock rose sharply in premarket trading on Tuesday after topping analyst expectations and notching a quarterly profit despite an anticipated loss.

For the third quarter, the retailer posted $0.24 in earnings per share, rising $0.26 above the analyst expectation of a $0.02 loss in the quarter. Revenue declined 15.6% from the prior year to $192.32M, beating the consensus estimate by $5.7M. While comparable sales and margins decreased year over year, both metrics were noted as above pre-pandemic levels as inventory was cut to below 2019 levels as well.

“Despite a challenging inflationary climate, we delivered on our third quarter internal expectations, demonstrating the resiliency of our agile operating model and the continued loyalty of our customers,” CEO David Makuen said. “We remain committed to controlling expenses while maintaining a strong cash position as we maximize the impact our Buy, Move, Sell and Support teams can have on improving our operating capabilities.”

The company reiterated its full-year guidance following the report. Management expects low single digit increase in second half total sales compared to the first six months of the fiscal year. Gross margin is expected to remain in the high 30% to low 40%range for the second half of the year.

“As we look to the final quarter of the year, our stores are ready for the holiday season and are excited to help our customers Gift Big and Spend Less. With a successful Black Friday weekend in our rearview mirror, we look forward to many big selling days ahead as we close out this dynamic year,” Makuen said. “We are knee deep in planning for an exciting 2023 anchored by reimagined processes, revved up leadership and meaningful technology and infrastructure solutions positioning us to achieve our long-term vision for growth.”

Shares of the Savannah, Georgia-based retail chain rose 12.07% in premarket trading on light volume.

Read more on the details of the quarter.