US Foods' new CEO hiring is called a share price catalyst by Wells Fargo

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is viewed favorably by Wells Fargo after announcing the hiring of Dave Flitman as CEO.

Analyst Edward Kelly said the CEO catalyst looks to have finally arrived for USFD after the company concluded its over six-month search with a strong hire. Flitman is noted to have experience across multiple industries, including relevant distribution experience and as a CEO. He also served at USFD in the past as President and CEO of Performance Foodservice from 2015-2018.

Kelly and team continue to rate USFD Overweight following the CEO development Flitman is called a seasoned leader and his food service experience at PFGC is anticipated to prove to be highly valuable in the next stage of USFD's evolution.

"PFGC has been widely seen as a very well-run company over the years, and while current CEO George Holm has much to do with that perception, Flitman successfully led the company's largest division during a highly successful period. It's too early to draw many direct conclusions around the impact on USFD's strategy, but Flitman's time at PFGC could provide some color on what to expect. Growth could become more of a priority than we have seen at USFD, although we continue to expect discipline and a focus on independents."

Wells Fargo thinks the appointment adds support to the idea that USFD may not embark on a major investment cycle and thinks Flitman will focus on closing the operational/execution gap to peers that has been highlighted by activist Sachem Head.

Looking at the stock, Wells Fargo believes Overweight-rated US Foods (USFD) continues to provide investors with a positive risk-reward profile at the current valuation and sees the case for shares running to +$50.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on USFD is Buy with strong marks for both valuation and growth.