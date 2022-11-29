Aravive gains on FDA Fast Track status for lead program
Nov. 29, 2022 7:42 AM ETAravive, Inc. (ARAV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage oncology company Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) added ~7% pre-market Tuesday after announcing that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to its lead program, batiraxcept, as a treatment for certain kidney cancer patients.
- Specifically, the designation covers the development of batiraxcept for patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have progressed after one or two lines of systemic therapy previously.
- The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions with unmet medical needs. It allows developers to communicate frequently with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
- If certain criteria are met, such programs will also be able to win Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, enabling patients to access those treatments sooner.
- The FDA’s decision was based on new data from Phase 1b clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC) study. Aravive (ARAV) shared interim results from the study in May.
