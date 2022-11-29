Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) named former Woodside Energy (NYSE:WDS) executive Fiona Hick on Tuesday as its new CEO starting in February 2023.

Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) founder Andrew Forrest has been running the company's mining business since former CEO Elizabeth Gaines stepped down in August.

"We must provide the metals and the energy which will help to accelerate the energy transition," Hick said. "I join with, and commit to, Forrest and Fortescue's vision of becoming the leading green metals and energy company globally."

Woodside (WDS) reported the resignation of Hick as the executive VP of its Australian operations alongside guidance for FY 2023 production and capex.