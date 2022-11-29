Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares drove over 9% higher in premarket trading on Tuesday after providing an upbeat update on Endurance deliveries and production.

The Ohio-based automaker announced that its Endurance full-size battery electric pickup truck received certification from both the EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Tuesday, allowing the company to kickstart sales. As such, the "first batch" of a total of 500 units due for production are departing the Foxconn EV Ohio plant for delivery. Vehicle production volume will “ramp slowly and accelerate” as the company works to overcome supply chain constraints impacting production at present.

“We are very excited to start delivering vehicles to our commercial fleet customers. The Endurance will provide benefits to customers that use their vehicles for work,” CEO Edward Hightower commented.

The press release notes that the company also completed FMVSS crash and non-crash testing successfully. Shares rose 9.04% in premarket trading.

