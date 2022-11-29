Shopify reports 19% sales growth for Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) announced on Tuesday a record-setting Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend with a sales tally of $7.5B from independent businesses worldwide. The mark was up 19% from the sales generated during Shopify's Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend in 2021.

Shopify (SHOP) said more than 52M consumers globally purchased from brands powered by Shopify this year, which was up 18% from last year. Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend is the highest volume shopping event of the year for Shopify merchants.

Shoppers' spending climbed across many countries, with consumers globally spending $102.10 per order on average throughout the weekend or $104.80 on a constant currency basis compared to the global average of $100.70 a year ago. The top-selling cities shoppers made purchases from include London, New York, and Los Angeles. Top product categories included apparel & accessories, followed by health & beauty, and home & garden.

"This year, Black Friday Cyber Monday showed us once again that consumers are voting with their wallets to support the independent brands they love," noted Shopify CEO Harley Finkelstein on the shopping weekend.