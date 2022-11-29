WWE continued outperformance tied to 100% increase in US right renewal fee: MS

WrestleMania 30 Press Conference

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) shares have jumped more than 60% year-to-date as anticipation of its upcoming rights renewals in the U.S. has driven much of the expansion, Morgan Stanley said. And with the stock trading nearly 17 times enterprise value-to-EBITDA, it's likely that any continued outperformance will be tied to a huge increase in those rights, the firm added.

"We are bullish on sports rights in general and WWE's content specifically," analyst Benjamin Swinburne wrote in a note to clients. "We do not see the rising pressures on linear and streaming platforms materially changing the supply/demand dynamics that favor rights holders. However, while we think the risk/reward skews to the upside at WWE, we believe a successful renewal is already largely baked in."

Swinburne, who has an equal weight rating and $80 price target on WWE (WWE), noted that a new deal is likely to be announced in 2023 and start to drive earnings in the fourth-quarter of 2024, with the full impact coming in 2025 and beyond.

Swinburne's base case is that there is a 50% increase in the average annual value of the company's U.S. rights, but for the continued outperformance of the stock, that would need to increase to 100%.

A 100% increase would put WWE (WWE) at "the top of the list," save for Formula One's recent renewal in the U.S. with ESPN, the analyst noted.

"While we assume some incremental [operating expense] growth from revenue shares with talent, contracted or discretionary, we still see adjusted OIBDA margins jumping up nearly 700 bps to ~40% in 2025," Swinburne explained.

Anything less than a 50% increase would be seen as a negative, with Morgan Stanley's Swinburne noting that a 35% increase would be in a "similar range" as the NFL's new Thursday Night Football contract with Amazon (AMZN) compared to the one with Fox (FOXA).

"To be more bullish we would have to believe in a greater likelihood of our bull case playing out," the analyst added. "In addition, there is risk in a bear case with reasonable downside. In other words, WWE is not a risk-free option here."

WWE (WWE) reported third-quarter results earlier this month and tweaked its adjusted OIBDA guidance for the full-year.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.