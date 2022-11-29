Cerence Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.08, revenue of $58.14M beats by $2.07M

Nov. 29, 2022 8:02 AM ETCerence Inc. (CRNC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Cerence press release (NASDAQ:CRNC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $58.14M (-40.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.07M.
  • Shares +3% PM.
  • CEO comment:  “As we look to the future, we see significant opportunities for growth as we expand our focus from the driver-centric cockpit to the fully immersive digital cabin. During our investor day presentation, we are excited to share with investors our organic growth strategy, the technology roadmap to support it, and the accompanying multi-year plan that will drive long-term sustainable growth.”

