Nov. 29, 2022 8:04 AM ETMirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) lost ~10% pre-market Tuesday after announcing its decision to discontinue the OHANA study for oral candidate volixibat in intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) due to enrollment challenges.
  • ICP is characterized by pruritus (itching) and elevated bile acid levels during pregnancy, which can lead to fetal complications.
  • “….due to the challenges in enrollment in this high-risk pregnancy setting, Mirum has decided to discontinue OHANA, which allows the company to prioritize other programs,” the company said.
  • However, Mirum (MIRM) projected positive operational cash flow and reaffirmed topline guidance of $70M net product revenue and $72M total revenue for 2022.
  • An interim analysis for the mid-stage trial was expected in H1 2023, Mirum (MIRM) said, with its Q3 2022 results early this month.

