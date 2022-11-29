Stack Capital invests $8M in Locus Robotics

Nov. 29, 2022 8:09 AM ETStack Capital Group Inc. (STCGF), STCK:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stack Capital Group (OTCPK:STCGF) on Tuesday said it has invested $8M into preferred shares of Locus Robotics.
  • The Locus robots help deliver a 2X-3X increase in productivity.
  • Its customer base includes over 90 leading global companies, including DHL, and over 230 sites under contract worldwide.
  • Robotics-as-a-Service pricing model paves the way for increased adoption of its solutions, eliminating the need for customers to incur a large, upfront capital expenditure.
  • Earlier, Locus successfully raised $117M as part of its Series F funding, at a valuation close to $2B.

