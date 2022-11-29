CorVel's CERIS expands services, launches rebranding
Nov. 29, 2022 8:12 AM ETCorVel Corporation (CRVL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CERIS, a CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) has expanded services and launched a top to bottom rebranding to communicate its enhanced value proposition.
- It has expanded its service offerings to add innovative services such as full DRG validation review and a state-of-the-art methodology to perform fair and appropriate out-of-network repricing.
- The rebranding includes the articulation of a specific purpose for CERIS: To help heal healthcare billing through transparency and integrity.
- “Our commitment is to be proactive in meeting our clients’ emerging needs and steward our identity with integrity. Our goal is to remain a premier payment integrity partner.” said company President, Greg Dorn.
Comments