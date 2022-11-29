Halliburton installs first downhole electro-hydraulic wet-connect in deepwater Brazil
Nov. 29, 2022 8:19 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has announced a successful installation of the industry’s first single trip, electro-hydraulic wet connect in deepwater for Petrobras in Brazil.
- The Halliburton Fuzion® EH electro-hydraulic downhole wet-mate connector helps increase well recovery factors by maintaining integrity of Halliburton’s SmartWell® completion systems throughout the well’s lifecycle.
- Halliburton plans a future version of a dual trip system Fuzion-EH connector for qualification and implementation by Petrobras in 2023.
- "It was a remarkable example of teamwork, partnership and technical collaboration between operators and Halliburton in the Brazilian ecosystem. This technology’s first application was enabled using the ANP Levy,” said Olivier Wambersie, general manager Brazil Technology, Shell.
Comments