Credit Suisse shares hit new low, rights slide on second day of trading
Nov. 29, 2022 8:24 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) shares sank as much as 4.7% in Zurich trading on Tuesday, touching a new all-time low of CHF 2.87 per share as existing shareholders dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the struggling Swiss bank.
- Part of the bank's CHF 4B capital raise, the rights offering is expected to raise ~CHF 2.24B. On Nov. 25, the company said seven rights entitle the holder to buy two new shares at CHF 2.52 each. The rights started trading on Nov. 28 and will stop trading after Dec. 8.
- Reuters reported that the rights dropped as much as 27% on Tuesday to as low as CHF 0.105 each.
- In U.S. premarket trading, Credit Suisse (CS) American depositary shares fell 3.9% at 8:18 AM to $3.24 per share.
- Credit Suisse (CS) ADSs have plunged 65% in the past year and 79% in the past five years.
- On Nov. 23, the bank warned that its Q4 loss before taxes could amount to as much as CHF 1.5B
