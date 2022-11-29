Eyenovia enters $15M credit facility
Nov. 29, 2022 8:27 AM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) has entered into a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund.
- The fund will support manufacturing in anticipation of a MydCombi launch and clinical supply for ongoing programs. The Avenue facility replaces the company's Silicon Valley Bank facility, which was recently paid off.
- Per the terms of the agreement, Eyenovia (EYEN) received $10M of gross proceeds at closing (~$9.5M net). The additional $5M will be available, at the company's option, should MydCombi be approved for marketing in the U.S. by the FDA by August 2023.
