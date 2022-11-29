Eyenovia enters $15M credit facility

Nov. 29, 2022 8:27 AM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) has entered into a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund.
  • The fund will support manufacturing in anticipation of a MydCombi launch and clinical supply for ongoing programs. The Avenue facility replaces the company's Silicon Valley Bank facility, which was recently paid off.
  • Per the terms of the agreement, Eyenovia (EYEN) received $10M of gross proceeds at closing (~$9.5M net). The additional $5M will be available, at the company's option, should MydCombi be approved for marketing in the U.S. by the FDA by August 2023.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.