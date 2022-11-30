Wednesday's economic calendar
Nov. 30, 2022 12:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- 7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
- 8:15 ADP Jobs Report
- 8:30 GDP Q3
- 8:30 International trade in goods (Advance)
- 8:30 Retail Inventories (Advance)
- 8:30 Wholesale Inventories (Advance)
- 8:50 Fed's Bowman: “The Future of Small Banks”
- 9:45 Chicago PMI
- 10:00 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
- 10:00 Pending Home Sales
- 10:00 State Street Investor Confidence Index
- 10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories
- 11:00 Survey of Business Uncertainty
- 12:35 PM Fed's Cook Speech
- 1:30 PM Jerome Powell: Economic Outlook
- 2:00 PM Fed's Beige Book
- 3:00 PM Farm Prices
