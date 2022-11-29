According to Adobe Analytics, the e-commerce focused Cyber Monday has usurped Black Friday as the premier sales day of the holiday season.

Per the data provider, consumers spent $11.79B on Cyber Monday sales, comfortably above the $9.12B recorded for Black Friday. The strong sales also exceeded the prior estimate of $11.2B to $11.6B forecast by the cloud solutions company ahead of the online sales event.

Top purchases among consumers seeking deals homed in on Legos, the Sony (SONY) PlayStation 5, Mattel (MAT) Hot Wheels, Electronic Arts’ (EA) Madden 23, and Instapots for gift purchases.

The surging Cyber Monday sales were reinforced by robust numbers from Shopify (SHOP). The online sales demand also aided in explaining stark declines in foot traffic for doorbuster deals at the likes of Kohl's (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN), and Macy's (M).

Total revenue for the elongated holiday season has reached $180M thus far, according to Adobe. Sales are expected to reach over $210B by the close of the holiday shopping season as consumers continue online purchases via tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as well as the scores of retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and more that have invested heavily in bolstering e-commerce capabilities

