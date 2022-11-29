German inflation rate unexpectedly slows in November

Nov. 29, 2022 8:29 AM ETEWG, GF, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLGRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The consumer price inflation in Germany fell to 10.0% Y/Y in November 2022, down from October's all-time high of 10.4% and below market consensus of 10.4%, a preliminary estimate showed.
  • Still, the rate remained well above the European Central Bank's target of about 2%, suggesting there is a need for continued monetary tightening to combat high inflation.
  • In harmonised terms however, headline CPI was seen slowing from 11.6% to 11.3%.
  • On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5% in November, the first decline in a year.

  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR.

