German inflation rate unexpectedly slows in November
- The consumer price inflation in Germany fell to 10.0% Y/Y in November 2022, down from October's all-time high of 10.4% and below market consensus of 10.4%, a preliminary estimate showed.
- Still, the rate remained well above the European Central Bank's target of about 2%, suggesting there is a need for continued monetary tightening to combat high inflation.
- In harmonised terms however, headline CPI was seen slowing from 11.6% to 11.3%.
- On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5% in November, the first decline in a year.
Comments