Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) said Tuesday it will retain its Petro-Canada gas station retail unit following a review launched under pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Suncor (SU) said Tuesday it will "improve and optimize" the business, which a Credit Suisse analyst had said could bring after-tax proceeds of nearly C$9B in a sale.

"Petro-Canada is a unique, differentiated, and strategic asset due to its strong national network and best in market consumer brand and loyalty program," Chair Mike Wilson said; its 1,600 stations account for 18% of Canada's fuel retail sales.

Suncor (SU) replaced its CEO in July and agreed to review its retail fuel unit by year-end after Elliott, which owns a 3% stake in the company, pushed for changes, citing a poor safety record and lackluster stock performance.

Separately, Suncor (SU) unveiled FY 2023 guidance for total production of 740K-770K boe/day and total capital spending of C$5.4B-C$5.8B.

