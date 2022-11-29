EYEfi secures funding to accelerate sales activity

Nov. 29, 2022 8:32 AM ETEYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (EGTTF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • EYEfi Group Technologies (OTCPK:EGTTF) has announced that it has secured AUD$0.25M to help accelerate sales activity in line with the upcoming launch of the EYEfi Cloud Connect product.
  • As previously announced, the first batch of 40K licenses have been issued to distributors/resellers and EYEfi is working to convert these licenses into recurring monthly sales revenue.
  • Under the terms, EYEfi has signed a 12-month Convertible Note Agreement for AUD$0.25M with 10% interest with a conversion price at C$0.38, issuing 592,105 shares on conversion.
  • The Company has also issued 592,105 Warrants with an exercise price of C$0.40 expiring 29 November 2024.

