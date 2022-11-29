IQ, SBSW and HUYA are among pre market gainers
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) +63% to acquire MedTech firm Apollo Endosurgery for $10/ share.
- ASP Isotopes (ASPI) +25% Enters into 25-Year Supply Agreement Valued at Up to $27 Million per Annum for Highly Enriched Molybdenum-100.
- OncoSec Medical (ONCS) +18%.
- GDS Holdings (GDS) +11%.
- Bilibili (BILI) +11% Q3 earnings release.
- Kanzhun (BZ) +10% Q3 earnings call release
- Atour Lifestyle Holdings (ATAT) +10%.
- SenesTech (SNES) +10%.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +8%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +7%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +7%.
- JD (JD) +7% climb on hopes that Beijing will curb its COVID Zero policy.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) +7%.
- H World Group (HTHT) +7% Q3 earnings call release
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) +7%.
- Lufax Holding (LU) +6%.
- Express (EXPR) +6% Express announces refinancing transactions.
- Lordstown Motors (RIDE) +6% stock leaps as first deliveries leave Ohio facility.
- iQIYI (IQ) +5%.
- HUYA (HUYA) +6%.
- Li Auto (LI) +6%.
- Aravive (ARAV) +6% gains on FDA Fast Track status for lead program.
- Dada Nexus (DADA) +6%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +6%.
- DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) +5%.
