Pfizer, Merck KGaA join Immutep in Phase 1 trial for kidney cancer therapy

Nov. 29, 2022 8:32 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP), PFE, MKGAF, MKKGYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Solution Concept with Handshake on Chalkboard Background

phototechno

  • Australia-based biotech Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) announced on Tuesday a clinical trial and supply agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) to run a Phase 1 study for a combination regimen involving its lead candidate eftilagimod in kidney cancer.
  • Per the terms, Pfizer (PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) will jointly fund INSIGHT-005, an investigator-initiated, open-label study evaluating eftilagimod with the companies’ immunotherapy avelumab (BAVENCIO).
  • The Germany-based trial is expected to involve up to 30 patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. INSIGHT-005 investigators intend to enroll and dose the first patient in H1 2023.
  • The deal follows data from the Phase 1 INSIGHT-004 study, which evaluated eftilagimod in combination with avelumab in advanced solid cancers. Its final results were shared in June 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.