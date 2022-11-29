Pfizer, Merck KGaA join Immutep in Phase 1 trial for kidney cancer therapy
Nov. 29, 2022 8:32 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP), PFE, MKGAF, MKKGYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Australia-based biotech Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) announced on Tuesday a clinical trial and supply agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) to run a Phase 1 study for a combination regimen involving its lead candidate eftilagimod in kidney cancer.
- Per the terms, Pfizer (PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) will jointly fund INSIGHT-005, an investigator-initiated, open-label study evaluating eftilagimod with the companies’ immunotherapy avelumab (BAVENCIO).
- The Germany-based trial is expected to involve up to 30 patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. INSIGHT-005 investigators intend to enroll and dose the first patient in H1 2023.
- The deal follows data from the Phase 1 INSIGHT-004 study, which evaluated eftilagimod in combination with avelumab in advanced solid cancers. Its final results were shared in June 2021.
