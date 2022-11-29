Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgraded shares of both Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Outperform from Strong Buy as higher expense trends are expected to keep weighing on 2023 earnings.

The residential REITs drifted lower in premarket trading, with AMH off 0.3% and INVH down 1.3%.

Horne cited a spike in property taxes as one of the largest expense hurdles that could ultimately slow net operating income growth, he wrote in a note. Property taxes are projected to climb 20%-30% from a year ago in Texas, where INVH is headquartered, Florida and Georgia.

That being said, "we suspect both AMH and INVH will aggressively challenge these initial assessments, but the accounting will require immediate accruals at the stepped up rates," the analyst noted.

AMH is expecting 2022 same-store expense growth to shoot up to 7.8% from 5.8%, and INVH sees real estate taxes growing by an additional 300 basis points over what was originally projected, the note read. Higher property taxes already hurt Invitation Homes' (INVH) third-quarter results as well as its full-year guidance.

Seeking Alpha contributor Ross Bowler viewed American Homes 4 Rent preferred shares as a Buy as they're "opportunistically priced for higher dividend yield and capital appreciation."