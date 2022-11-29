Epazz CryObo aerial blockchain technology integration will monetize crop production
Nov. 29, 2022 8:41 AM ETEpazz, Inc. (EPAZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Epazz (OTCPK:EPAZ) has announced that CryObo Technology will help farmers using ZenaDrone Aerial data in order to forecast future crop production.
- CryObo software will estimate the value of the crops and will provide the farmers with opportunities to sell the future harvest of the crops.
- It provides the opportunity to achieve general market demand by reaching farm owners, plantation associations, and agricultural business investors.
- CryObo Technology will help food security by providing farmers the additional funding to invest in improving crop and farm practices.
