Epazz CryObo aerial blockchain technology integration will monetize crop production

Nov. 29, 2022 8:41 AM ETEpazz, Inc. (EPAZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Epazz (OTCPK:EPAZ) has announced that CryObo Technology will help farmers using  ZenaDrone Aerial data in order to forecast future crop production.
  • CryObo software will estimate the value of the crops and will provide the farmers with opportunities to sell the future harvest of the crops.
  • It provides the opportunity to achieve general market demand by reaching farm owners, plantation associations, and agricultural business investors.
  • CryObo Technology will help food security by providing farmers the additional funding to invest in improving crop and farm practices.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.