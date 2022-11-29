Canada GDP grows 0.7% in Q3

Nov. 29, 2022 8:44 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Canadian economy expanded 0.7% on quarter in Q3 2022, a fifth consecutive quarter of growth, and following a 0.8% increase in Q2.
  • Growth in exports, non-residential structures, and business investment in inventories were moderated by declines in housing investment and household spending.
  • The annualized real GDP grows by 2.9% in Q3 vs. 3.5% expected, missed the market expectation of 3.5% by a wide margin.
  • Accumulation of non-farm inventories was $46.8B in the third quarter, a record high in additions to inventory.
  • Final domestic demand edged down 0.2%, following a 0.6% increase in the second quarter.
  • ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.