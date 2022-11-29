Canada GDP grows 0.7% in Q3
- The Canadian economy expanded 0.7% on quarter in Q3 2022, a fifth consecutive quarter of growth, and following a 0.8% increase in Q2.
- Growth in exports, non-residential structures, and business investment in inventories were moderated by declines in housing investment and household spending.
- The annualized real GDP grows by 2.9% in Q3 vs. 3.5% expected, missed the market expectation of 3.5% by a wide margin.
- Accumulation of non-farm inventories was $46.8B in the third quarter, a record high in additions to inventory.
- Final domestic demand edged down 0.2%, following a 0.6% increase in the second quarter.
