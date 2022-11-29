Wanderport finalizes agreement with OZ Leather

Wanderport (OTCPK:WDRP) to execute definitive agreement with OZ Leather Joint Stock Company, accomplishing its first milestone after pivot.

The agreement represents an initial step whereby the company acquire 10% equity of OZ Leather JSC. Wanderport reserves the rights for additional equity acquisition if certain key performance indicators are met.

Located in Vietnam, OZ Leather is a bulk manufacturer of high-quality leather catering to the automotive, furniture and accessories markets.

Through the acquisition, company has gained access to OZ Leather’s long list of customers and wide network of participants in the automotive industry.

The investment in OZ Leather represents the first milestone for Wanderport after its recent pivot into the automotive, energy and manufacturing sectors.