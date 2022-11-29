Mushrooms announces name and ticker symbol change on OTC markets to “MSRM”
Nov. 29, 2022 8:48 AM ETMARIJUANA STRATEGIC VENTURES INC (MSRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mushrooms (OTCPK:MSRM), formerly Marijuana Strategic Ventures has changed the Co.’s ticker symbol from “MSVI” to its new symbol, “MSRM” and has been announced to FINRA’s daily list.
- The Co.’s name change, which became effective with Nevada Secretary of State on June 28, 2022, has now also been reflected on OTC Markets.
- “Our initial interest was to use the ticker MYCO for its relation to the word Mycology which is the study of fungi. We believe the ticker MSRM represents our name better as it tends to say the word Mushroom,” said Kimberly Carlson, CEO.
