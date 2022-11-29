President Biden this week asked Congress to pass a law to prevent a shutdown of U.S. railways by imposing a proposed labor contract rejected by members of four railroad unions. Such legislation is likely to ease investor concerns about a rail strike’s effect on companies such as 3M (NYSE:MMM), Dow (NYSE:DOW), Dupont (NYSE:DD) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

A U.S. chemicals industry trade group that represents those companies this month published a report saying a work stoppage could trigger a recession. U.S. chemical makers are one of the biggest users of freight rail, shipping more than 33,000 carloads a week valued at $2.8 billion, according to the American Chemistry Council.

“Chemical manufacturers are one of the first industries impacted by the threat of rail strike," the group said. "To prepare for a shutdown, railroads stop accepting security-sensitive shipments” such as chemicals to treat drinking water.

Congressional action would shorten a lengthy labor dispute between the biggest freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers that would impede shipments of goods as early as next week.

“As a proud pro-labor President, I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views of those who voted against the agreement,” Biden said in a statement, “but in this case—where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families—I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House this week will vote on legislation to adopt a proposed contract whose terms were recommended by a White House negotiating panel. Members of four of the 12 railroad worker unions rejected the proposed agreement.

The Railway Labor Act empowers Congress to require rail companies and unions to accept labor agreements rejected by their members. Alternatively, lawmakers can order both sides to continue talks and push back a strike deadline or refer the negotiations to arbitration.

Biden asked lawmakers to avoid changes to the proposed agreement, saying the window for negotiations is limited.

“However well-intentioned, any changes would risk delay and a debilitating shutdown,” Biden said. “The agreement was reached in good faith by both sides.”

For more than two years, Union Pacific (UNP), CSX (CSX) and other freight railroads have been negotiating with a dozen labor unions that represent about 115,000 workers. President Biden last summer named an emergency board to help reach an agreement to avert the first national strike in three decades.

The proposed five-year agreement would give railroad workers a 24% wage hike for a five-year period beginning in 2020, when the last contract expired. The latest proposal also provides an additional paid day off to vacation and paid time off. Work schedules and paid sick time have been key points of contention in the talks.

Rail companies and unions agreed to a so-called cooling-off period until Dec. 9.

The last time Congress intervened in a rail strike was in 1991, when it passed legislation approved by President George H.W. Bush that ordered workers to their jobs. It also required arbitration to settle a conflict over staffing levels.