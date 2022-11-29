Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) announced an agreement for a Hyatt affiliate to acquire Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform including the Dream Hotels, The Chatwal Hotels and Unscripted Hotels brands. The brand is noted for having properties in some of the world’s most prominent hotel markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The deal will include a portfolio of 12 managed or franchised lifestyle hotels, with another 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels expected to open in the future. Upon closing, this expansion will add over 1.7K rooms to Hyatt’s lifestyle portfolio and increase Hyatt’s room count in New York City by more than 30%.

Deal terms: Upon closing, Hyatt will pay a base purchase price of $125M, with up to an additional $175M over the next six years as properties come into the pipeline and open. Stabilized management fees associated with the base purchase price of $125M are anticipated to be approximately $12M and, to the extent the contingent purchase price of $175M is paid, additional stabilized management fees are anticipated to be up to approximately $27M. The total base purchase price plus the contingent purchase price represents an attractive acquisition multiple in the high-single digits on projected stabilized earnings. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months.

Broad strategy: Hyatt (H) said the acquisition is a continuation of its asset-light growth strategy following its transactions to acquire Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021 – and, most recently, Hyatt’s collaboration agreement with German Lindner Hotels AG.