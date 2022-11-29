Wejo Group and Ford team up to expand auto insurance offerings across U.S.

Nov. 29, 2022 8:58 AM ETWejo Group Limited (WEJO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

  • Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) is launching its partnership with Ford (F) in the United States following the success in Europe on vehicle data and insights.
  • The United Kingdom-based technology company Wejo stated Tuesday that this agreement is focused on using defined data sets created on connected, electric and autonomous vehicle for end-to-end insurance in the U.S.
  • Under the deal, Ford (F) will provide, with customer consent, connected vehicle data, helping drive innovation and accurate policymaking for U.S. insurance providers and their customers, Wejo said.
  • "We’re excited to embrace the estimated $1.7 billion by 2030 total addressable user-based insurance market in the U.S. by working with vehicle OEMs to help insurance providers leverage actionable data insights. Our expanded partnership with Ford for end-to-end insurance is a significant step toward reinventing auto insurance for a smarter, safer future," commented Richard Barlow, founder and CEO of Wejo.
  • WEJO shares are up 6% in pre-market on Tuesday.

