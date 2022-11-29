Real Luck Group to acquire Asian-Focused iGaming platform
Nov. 29, 2022
- Real Luck Group (OTCQB:LUKEF) announces a LOI to acquire a Asia-Pacific focused iGaming platform, with a wholly owned proprietary tech stack, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
- The transaction will see Luckbox (subsidiary doing business) purchase the vendors' proprietary platform and technology, with access to over 6,000 games from 50 game providers and 100 localized payment methods.
- This platform will now become an integral part of the growing Luckbox group and enhances the core Luckbox product offering.
- "Adding B2B to our proprietary platform has always been a significant part of the Luckbox strategy, and this important acquisition means we will complete this objective almost a year in advance of our projections. It also extends our opportunities into APAC, a significant region that we currently do not have a presence in and perhaps the largest esports market globally. This transaction ultimately builds our business' upside by providing immediate access to a large player base. This all-stock transaction further validates our strategic growth plan, with both companies sharing a common Luckbox vision. The newly announced acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of the year, will further accelerate our growth and footprint in global markets as we head into 2023 and beyond", added CEO Thomas Rosander.
