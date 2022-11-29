Nestlé weighs options for world’s only peanut allergy drug

Emblem of food company Nestlé at headquarters.

Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Swiss packaged-foods giant Nestlé SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) announced Tuesday it would explore strategic options for Palforzia, the world’s first and only peanut allergy drug that the company acquired in a $2.6B deal.
  • The review, expected to complete in H1 2023, effectively puts the drug on the block, and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) Chief Executive Mark Schneider cited lower-than-anticipated demand as reason for the decision.
  • “We did have high hopes for this business,” Schneider said, at an investor seminar, adding, “Instead of the blockbuster, what this looks like more and more is a very potent and very successful niche therapy.”
  • Schneider attributed the poor performance to challenges for Palforzia treatment which requires doctor visits every two weeks for four to five months. He also noted that COVID-19 hurt Palforzia launch due to barriers to clinic visits.
  • The FDA approved Palforzia in 2020 as a treatment to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions to peanuts, including anaphylaxis. Subsequently, Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) agreed to acquire the developer Aimmune Therapeutics in an all cash deal.

