House price index falls 1.2% as expected in October: S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller

Housing prices continued to decline in the short term and decelerate in the medium term across the U.S., according to the September S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

The seasonally adjusted HPI Composite for 20 cities: -1.2% M/M vs. -1.2% consensus and -1.3% prior.

M/M HPI Composite for 20 cities, not seasonally adjusted: -1.5% M/M vs. -0.7% consensus and -1.6% prior.

vs. -0.7% consensus and -1.6% prior. HPI Composite for 20 cities, not seasonally adjusted: +10.4% Y/Y vs. +10.9% consensus and +13.1% prior.

"Despite considerable regional differences, all 20 cities in our September report reflect these trends of short-term decline and medium-term deceleration," said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI. "Prices declined in every city in September, with a median change of -1.2%. Year-over-year price gains in all 20 cities were lower in September than they had been in August."

With the Federal Reserve continuing to raise rates, borrowing costs increase, making housing less affordable, he said. "Given the continuing prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken," Lazzara added.

The three cities showing the biggest Y/Y increases are Miami (+24.6%), Tampa (+23.8%) and Charlotte (+17.8%). The two worst-performing cities were San Francisco (+2.3%) and Seattle (+6.2%).

