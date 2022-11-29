Virtu Financial files Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against US SEC
- Financial services firm Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York.
- The Freedom of Information Act lawsuit is intended to compel the regulator to provide information about its rulemaking process and the interactions of the regulator's chairperson with interested parties.
- The action comes after the company submitted a FOIA request in June to determine whether the SEC's rulemaking process included an evaluation of potential investor harm and market risks, whether input was solicited from sufficiently broad sources and if objective data was considered before preparing for new rule proposals for retail stock order handling and execution.
- The regulator is said to have failed to produce any document on the matter.
