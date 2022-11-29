TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) said Tuesday it expects comparable EBITDA to increase by 5%-7% next year but predicts costs related to its long-delayed Coastal GasLink pipeline will rise significantly.

Despite a challenging market backdrop, TC Energy (TRP) said ~95% of projected comparable EBITDA is under long-term take-or-pay contracts or rate regulation, which provide insulation against rising inflation and interest rates.

The company believes any funding requirements exceeding its $5B-$7B targeted capital spending range will be funded through its flexible $5B-plus divestiture program that is expected to be executed during 2023.

Citing significant cost pressures in Western Canada related to labor costs and shortages of skilled labor, along with contractor underperformance and disputes, TC Energy (TRP) said it now expects "a material increase" in costs and corresponding funding requirements for the Coastal GasLink project.

TC Energy (TRP) said the project is overall 80% complete and continues to target mechanical completion by year-end 2023; the company expects to provide an updated capital cost estimate in early 2023 that will incorporate the scope of recent developments.

TC Energy (TRP) "a large Canadian midstream company that's seeing respectable growth" and pays a strong dividend yield, Gen Alpha writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.