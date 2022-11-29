INEO Tech GAAP EPS of C$0.01, revenue of C$0.42M

Nov. 29, 2022 9:06 AM ETINEO Tech Corp. (INEOF), INEO:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • INEO Tech press release (OTCQB:INEOF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.01.
  • Revenue of C$0.42M (+75.0% Y/Y).
  • INEO generated gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022, of $207,646, as compared to gross profit of $109,119 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 90%, driven by an increase in higher margin INEO loss prevention products.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $512,285, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $629,651 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • INEO had $938,740 of cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022, compared to $1,706,048 of cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022.

