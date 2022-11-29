Greenlane enters partnership with Wild Green Canada

Nov. 29, 2022 9:06 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has announced its strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada.
  • The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards profitability.
  • Through its B2B website, Greenlane's partnership with Wild Green Canada will expand Greenlane's product reach to a wider base of retail stores in Canada, ultimately increasing visibility and Greenlane's growth.
  • "Their warehouse capabilities and sales experience and tools will help put our premium cannabis accessories into the hands of more businesses and consumers." said Craig Snyder, President of Greenlane.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.