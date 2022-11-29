Greenlane enters partnership with Wild Green Canada
Nov. 29, 2022 9:06 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has announced its strategic partnership with Wild Green Canada to streamline business-to-business processes and increase Greenlane's product reach into Canada.
- The partnership with Wild Green Canada aligns with Greenlane's focus on accelerating growth and a path towards profitability.
- Through its B2B website, Greenlane's partnership with Wild Green Canada will expand Greenlane's product reach to a wider base of retail stores in Canada, ultimately increasing visibility and Greenlane's growth.
- "Their warehouse capabilities and sales experience and tools will help put our premium cannabis accessories into the hands of more businesses and consumers." said Craig Snyder, President of Greenlane.
