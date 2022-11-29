SilverCrest announces $120M debt refinancing

SilverCrest Metals (SILV) announced that it has refinanced its $120M secured project financing facility, of which only $90M was drawn, with a new $120M senior secured credit facility through a syndicate of lenders comprised of The Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal.

The credit facility includes a $50M term facility and a $70M revolving facility.

Term facility has a 3 year term and has maturity date of November 28, 2025; interest rate is initially based on an adjusted Term SOFR rate, plus an applicable margin ranging from 2.50% to 3.75%. Revolving facility has a 4-year term and maturity date of November 27, 2026. Interest rate same as above.

On closing of the credit facility and repayment of the project financing facility, the company will have an estimated cash balance of $50M, total debt of $50M and undrawn revolving facility of $70M.

Stock up 2.3% pre-market.