China Automotive Systems expands partnership with BYD for future autonomous driving

Nov. 29, 2022 9:10 AM ETChina Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) said that it hosted senior executives of BYD at CAAS' headquarters to plan a strategic partnership for future autonomous driving.
  • Led by senior vice presidents Mr. Yubo Lian and Bo Wang, the BYD delegation toured the key production plants and R&D center of CAAS, and had a series of meetings focused on core technologies and components to fulfill autonomous driving.
  • CAAS has supplied more 3M power steering sets, including electric power steering units, to BYD over a 20-year partnership.
  • Shares of CAAS are up 4.8% premarket.

