Consolidated Communications taps Graffam as new CFO
Nov. 29, 2022 9:11 AM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) has announced a transition in its chief financial officer role, with Fred Graffam taking over.
- The move is effective Dec. 1. Steve Childers will move to an advisory role until Dec. 31 to aid in the transition.
- Most recently, Graffam served as CFO at Monitronics International (Brinks Home Security), and had previously served as senior VP of finance, investor relations and corporate development at DigitalGlobe. He also spent time in various roles at Level 3 Communications and Comcast.
- “Steve has played a key role in Consolidated’s growth and success over the past 36 years and I am grateful for his leadership and countless contributions,” says CEO Bob Udell.
- "With the recent extension of our revolving credit facility, we have no maturities until 2027 and strong liquidity to continue executing on our FttP (fiber-to-the-premises) expansion plan to upgrade fiber to 70% of our addressable locations by 2025," Udell added.
