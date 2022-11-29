Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced a multi-year agreement that will bring pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing to DraftKings.

The deal will see Churchill Downs subsidiary TwinSpires provide advance deposit wagering technology to DraftKings. Under the agreement, Churchill Downs (CHDN) will provide DraftKings (DKNG) pari-mutuel wagering rights to horse racing content owned or controlled by CDI, including the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby. CDI will also secure, on behalf of DraftKings, additional horse racing content for use on DK Horse.

DraftKings (DKNG) will launch DK HORSE in the coming months, which will allow DraftKings' eligible customers to bet on horse racing using a standalone branded app. The initial launch of DK HORSE will require customers to sign up and deposit funds separate from that of their one account, one wallet tethered to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Casino and daily fantasy sports apps. The company plans to integrate DK HORSE into the DraftKings product suite at a later date. DK HORSE is expected to be available initially in 21 states. Crucially the horse betting platform is scheduled to launch ahead of the running of the Kentucky Derby in May of 2023.

Shares of Churchill Downs (CHDN) jumped 5.00% in premarket action on Tuesday and DraftKings (DKNG) rose 1.72%.