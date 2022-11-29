GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock climbed 4.0% in Tuesday premarket trading after Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded the operator of correctional and immigration centers to Outperform from Neutral as several tailwinds kick in and some headwinds diminish.

A potential revocation of Title 42, which halted immigration after the onset of COVID; a recent debt restructuring, and shifting political sentiment toward alternatives to detention, should help drive GEO's (GEO) high-margin electronic monitoring business, the analyst write in a note to clients.

Headwinds that had been factored into its previous Neutral rating included declining prison populations, political opposition to the private prison business, and some questions about the strength of its balance sheet.

McCanless highlighted GEO's (GEO) electronic monitoring business in the note, pointing out that its Q3 revenue in the segment jumped 81% Y/Y and 13% Q/Q, with net operating margins exceeding 50%. "A large portion of this growth can be attributed to an increase in the population of the Intensive Supervision and Appearance Program, which now exceeds 330,000, and we anticipate this number to climb as the Federal government seeks to increase funding for alternatives to detention for those apprehended at a border crossing," he wrote.

The biggest headwind for GEO (GEO) and its competitor CoreCivic (CXW) is rising labor costs and constrained labor supply, he said. However, a recession would likely reduce some of that wage pressure.

McCanless's Outperform rating contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

